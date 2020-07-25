Grimes has begged Elon Musk to turn off his phone after he tweeted ''pronouns suck''.

The 32-year-old singer replied to her 49-year-old Tesla CEO partner with a pleading message after he posted his tweet.

In a now deleted tweet, Grimes wrote: ''I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart (sic).''

Meanwhile, Grimes and Elon welcomed their son X Æ A-XII Musk into the world in May.

The unusual moniker has sparked debate over pronunciation, and Elon previously broke down each element of his son's name.

He said: ''It's just the letter X and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash. A-12 is my contribution.... Coolest plane ever. It's pretty great.''

He also explained that Grimes ''mostly came up with the name,'' adding: ''Yeah, she's great at names.''

And the SpaceX founder even corrected Grimes' explanation of their son's name after she took to Twitter to explain its origins.

She wrote: ''X, the unknown variable ... Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) ... A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song) (metal rat) (sic).''

However, Musk couldn't help jumping into the comments to correct his partner.

He wrote: ''SR-71, but yes,'' in reference to the aircraft and it didn't take Grimes, 32, long to put him in his place.

She tweeted: ''I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound (sic).''

Elon quickly backed down and wrote: ''You are a powerful [fairy emoji, queen emoji].''