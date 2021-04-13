Anytime we see Grimes trending, we're immediately intrigued to see what wild thing she's done lately - and we're rarely disappointed. In fact, it's her perpetual weirdness that makes us adore her so much. Here are just a few examples of when her pecularities got out of control.

Grimes at the Captain Marvel premiere / Photo Credit: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

1. She got an alien scar tattoo

Grimes has made no secret of her love of sci-fi, having been inspired by novels like Dune and others, and the works of actual scientists which probably makes her relationship to SpaceX's Elon Musk pretty appropriate. But to really show her obsession with all things alien, the artist has got a tattoo of alien scars to cover her back.

"Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero", she wrote on Instagram. "Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars."

2. She named her son X Æ A-XII

Her reputation for weirdness reached a peak when she and Elon Musk decided to call their son X Æ A-12 (pronounced X-ASH-A-TWELVE according to Musk on a Joe Rogan podcast, or X-A-I-A-TWELVE according to Grimes on Twitter) however, the name was deemed illegal under California law because it contained digits. Thus, they went with X Æ A-XII instead. Which isn't any more normal.

•X, the unknown variable

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

( metal rat) — (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

3. She legally put part of her soul up for sale

In an auction of her artwork last year, she also included a legal document that would grant anyone willing to purchase it a part of Grimes' soul. It's not clear what exactly that would entail, but seeing as she didn't really want anyone to buy it, she put the price as $10 million. Though there's no news on whether anyone actually forked out the fortune.

"The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became", she said in an interview with Bloomberg. "Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

4. She revealed her party make-up routine

In a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue last year, Grimes showed off her pregnancy skincare routine as well as a make-up look which is so extra it makes the Kardashians look au naturel. It included a pale black lip liner, blue mascara and an elaborate doodle all over her forehead. Admittedly it is a party look rather than an everyday look, but we're still reeling from it. In that same video, she expressed her desire for a unibrow, smudgy eyeliner and eyebags. I mean... having a baby will sure do that.

5. What she eats in a day

Most celebrities reveal a diet of salads, pulses, tofu, avocado and all manner of health foods when they make their diets public, but Grimes food diary is just a mess. In a Harper's Bazaar vidoe she lists caffeinated gummies, butter toast (essentially just toast DRENCHED in butter) and a cous cous recipe she calls "sludge" as some of her meals, adding that her favourite meat is hot dog sausages.

She admits she hates vegetables and confessed that she became malnourished from only eating spaghetti for two years while she was on tour and strictly vegan. Most celebrities have diets that the majority of us can't relate to, but Grimes is so far the opposite way that we can't get our heads round that either.

6. She said she goes to bed at 6am

In that same video, she casually dropped in that she usually goes to bed at 6am, which means that it's noon by the time she gets up for breakfast. We've had a few late nights in our time but the idea of bedtime at the crack of dawn on a regular basis makes our circadian rhythms scream.

7. Grimes P*ssy Rings jewellery line

Back in 2012 during her Visions era, she teamed alongside jewellery designer and artist Morgan Black to produce a set of rings which were basically colourful resin vulvas. She even wore one on Later With Jools Holland. We literally don't know what else to say about them. They're p*ssy rings. Go figure.

8. She requests adorable animals in her rider

A fan of peeking at other celebrities' riders, Grimes' own rider is less than conventional. As well as the usual organic food and bottled water, she also requests "one cute bulldog, French bulldog, pug or pomeranian (or other cute animal, such as a chinchilla or a pekingese". We'd like to say that's taking advantage, but maybe she's just really smart.