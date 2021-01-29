Grimes has teased she's close to finishing her new album.

When asked about her follow-up to last year’s 'Miss Anthropocene' during a YouTube Q&A with her fans, she revealed she's in the process of completing the vocals and mixing the LP and could release new music within the next couple of months.

The 32-year-old experimental pop artist added how she: "MAYBE TRYING TO MAKE ANOTHER SONG."

Grimes also revealed she has been working with "genius" Canadian songwriter Illangelo - a longtime collaborator of The Weeknd.

She said of the collaborations she has in the pipeline: "Just did a lot of work with Illangelo."

And on working with Caroline Polachek, she said: “CAROLINE AND I HAVE STARTED A THING BUT SHES RLY GOOD AT MUSIC AND ITS DAMNED COMPLEX! IM LIKE WTF IS THIS. (sic)"

The 'Oblivion' star - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - was also asked if she'd like to collaborate with the likes of Travis Scott and Dua Lipa and hailed Doja Cat her "favourite" artist.

Meanwhile, Grimes recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The musician - who has son X Æ A-Xii with Tesla tycoon Elon Musk - revealed her diagnosis via social media, saying she was "weirdly enjoying" the experience.

She wrote on Instagram: "Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the dayquil fever dream 2021 [plant and fairy emojis] (sic)"

The singer didn't add any further details about her symptoms, but she did post a screenshot of SZA's 'Good Day' cover.

She wrote: "This song is sooooo [planet, heart and star emojis] (sic)"