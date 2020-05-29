Grimes is legally selling a part of her soul in an auction.

The 32-year-old singer - who welcomed her and Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii earlier this month - has put up a legal document for sale as part of her online art exhibition, with bids starting at $10 million to own a piece of her soul.

She explained: ''I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won't sell ..

''The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.''

Elsewhere for sale includes a print illustration titled 'Seldon Crisis', which has been listed for $500 in the auction.

The 'You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around' singer also admitted she has been doing fine art for a long time, way before she even started songwriting and penning hit tracks.

Of her art, she told Bloomberg: ''I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard. I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I've always felt strange that people know me for music.''

Meanwhile, Grimes previously created a digital version of herself so that she can still perform without having to physically be present.

She said: ''Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them ... A lot of my friends aren't having babies because they're worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue.''