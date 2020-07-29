Grimes has a ''much bigger role'' in parenting her son than her boyfriend Elon Musk.

The 'Genesis' singer and the 49-year-old Tesla CEO welcomed their son, X Æ A-XII, into the world in May, but Elon has confessed there's ''not much'' he can do to help Grimes look after the tot yet, because so far all he does is ''eat and poop''.

He said: ''Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.''

But Elon has insisted he will help raise his son when he's a little bit older, because he's already a hands on father to his five other children, whom he has from previous relationships.

He added: ''I think just doing what I've done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I'll bring the kids with me and we'll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.''

And whilst he might not be hands on with X Æ A-XII - who is affectionately known to his parents as ''Little X'' - right now, the SpaceX founder does think ''babies are super cool''.

He said: ''I think babies are super cool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don't have enough babies, humanity will disappear.''

Elon also had kind words to say about his 32-year-old girlfriend, Grimes.

In a profile for The New York Times newspaper, he gushed: ''Yeah, she's pretty special, that's for sure. She's one of the most unusual people I've ever met.''