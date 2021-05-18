Artist:
Song title: Pollyanna
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rock

It's fair to say that after the year and a half we've had, we could do with a large dose of positivity. Thankfully, Green Day have arrived with just that as the drop a lyric video for the new single 'Pollyanna'. 

The song is all about looking ahead to brighter times, with lyrics like "It’s wonderful to be alive / Everything is gonna be alright" and "Better days are looking up the road". It feels like a breath of fresh air to hear such an optimistic tune in times of such uncertainty.

Earlier this year, the band released another track entitled 'Here Comes the Shock'; their first original release since last year's album 'Father of All Motherf*ckers'.

Meanwhile, Green Day will be embarking on a series of US live dates this summer alongside Fall Out Boy, Weezer and special guests The Interruptors as part of their joint Hella Mega Tour. The bands will perform from July 24th in Dallas to September 6th in Seattle, followed by a stint at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

They also have a series of dates planned for next year including another Hella Mega Tour leg and some further dates with Weezer.

