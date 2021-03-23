10cc have announced the 'Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour' for 2022.

Graham Gouldman and co will play mega-hits such as 'Rubber Bullets', 'Dreadlock Holiday' and 'I’m Not In Love' on the run next spring.

The tour begins in Liverpool on March 25, and includes stops at York, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Bath, Southend, the legendary London Palladium, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Guildford, Glasgow and Gateshead.

Graham - who will be joined on stage by longtime bandmates Rick Fenn and Paul Burgess, plus Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal - told fans: “It’s difficult to express just how much we have missed playing live and how much we want to be back playing concerts for you. We look forward to seeing you all again in 2022.”

The popular band continues to play around the world, having sold out British Summer Time Hyde Park and shows at the Royal Albert Hall in recent times.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (26.03.21) from Ticketline.co.uk or venue box offices.

10cc's 2022 'Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour' dates are:

March 25, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

March 26, York Barbican

March 27, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 28, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

March 30, Cardiff St David’s Hall

March 31, Bath Forum

April 1, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

April 3, London Palladium

April 4, Bournemouth Pavilion

April 5, Birmingham Symphony Hall

April 6, Guildford G Live

April 8, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

April 9, Gateshead Sage