Gorillaz have announced a free show for NHS workers at The O2 arena next month.

Blur star Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett's cartoon band want to give back to those frontline workers who have put their lives at risk to care for patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drummer Russel Hobbs said: “Reap what you sow, y’know what I’m saying? We don’t just want to say thank you, we want to do thank you too, because we care about the people who care for us.”

The gig will take place on August 10, the night before their sold-out concert at the iconic London venue.

Steve Sayer, VP & General Manager at The O2, commented: “This is such a big moment for us. Our first live show in over 500 days, with one of the UK’s best bands playing to an audience made up of NHS staff and their families. We have missed the fans and live performances so much, we couldn’t be more proud to reopen with this event and to welcome such a great audience.”

Ticket information can be found via www.theo2.co.uk/events/detail/gorillaz-nhs-show.

The 'Feel Good Inc' group aren't the only ones playing a free show at The O2.

Liam Gallagher's rescheduled NHS concert will take place on August 17.

The former Oasis rocker initially announced he would be putting on a free concert for healthcare workers on October 29, as a thank you to NHS staff.

But the pandemic meant the show had to be pushed back to May this year, before it was once again postponed.

And now, it has been confirmed the new date for the concert will be Tuesday, August 17.

Liam posted the news in a picture on Instagram, where he also wrote: “o here we have it the rescheduled NHS gig at the 02 with mighty Primal Scream c’mon you know LG x (sic)"

All ticket holders will be able to use their original ticket for the rescheduled show, where Liam will be joined by Primal Scream and Black Honey.

When the 'Shockwave' hitmaker announced the show, he wrote on social media: "It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London's TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x (sic)"

NHS staff were able to pick up a maximum of two tickets - one for themselves, and one for a guest - on April 15 last year, and tickets were only available to "NHS staff and NHS contract staff who work in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom".