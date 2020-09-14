Gordon Ramsay is opening a cookery school.

The 53-year-old TV chef is ''super excited'' about his new venture, the Gordon Ramsay Academy, which is due to open in Woking, Surrey, early next year after years in the making and can't wait to help aspiring chefs hone their skills.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Gordon is super-excited about the new academy. Giving space and opportunity to the next ­generation of British chefs is something he is passionate about.

''He can't wait to ­hopefully see those same chefs in his own restaurants in the future.

''It will be an industry-leading facility, to give ­people of all ages and cooking abilities the chance to have relaxed and fun cookery classes.

''It will also support people looking to get into the hospitality industry, by ­giving them somewhere to hone their skills.''

Pupils will not only gain work experience at Gordon's own restaurants, but they will be guaranteed a job with him at the end of their course.

Gordon trademarked the school name last year, and it also covers a variety of other ventures, including cookery courses and a logo for products such as pots, pans, linen and clothing.

The coronavirus pandemic is believed to have caused the academy's opening to be delayed, as it was initially hoped to launch the venture this year.

But work has now resumed on the building, and Gordon is said to be heavily involved with the plans.