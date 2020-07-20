Gordon Ramsay is reportedly set to cater Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

The 21-year-old photographer recently got engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, and with the groom's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, planning to spare no expense on the couple's big day, they are keen to ask their close friend to take charge of the meals that will be served to guests.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''David and Victoria want Gordon to oversee the food for Brooklyn's wedding day.

''The families are close pals and Brooklyn has previously raved about Gordon's ­cuisine.

''He's top choice to be the chef designing the menu.''

The couple are believed to be looking at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, Italy, as a wedding venue - where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012.

Brooklyn and Nicola are believed to have already visited the resort, where ceremonies cost up to £3million, with Victoria.

The former Spice Girls star is said to have told her future daughter-in-law: '' ''It's your day - we want to make it special, so whatever you want.''

The hotel boasts a castle-style main building, a spa, and two private beaches, and can accommodate more than 400 wedding guests.

It has also been claimed that both Brooklyn's famous mum and dad and Nicola's billionaire parents are keen to help the couple set up home.

A source said: ''Although they'll spend a lot of time in America, Brooklyn wants a base in London.

''Victoria and David have offered to buy the house, which will be seen as a wedding gift.

''It's incredibly generous but they are like any other proud parents who want to help as much as they can.

''Brooklyn is eyeing up properties in East ­London but ­nothing is off limits.''