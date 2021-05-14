The Goo Goo Dolls have unveiled their compilation collection, 'Rarities', set for release on June 25.
Goo Goo Dolls have announced the career-spanning LP 'Rarities'.
Fans of the 'Iris' group - who formed in 1985 - can expect 20 songs released between 1995 to 2007, plus unreleased gems, remixes, and more.
The full collection drops on June 25, but in the meantime, a live cover of the INXS track 'Don't Change (Live)' has been released.
The CD also includes live versions of 'Let Love In' and 'Listen' recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, plus acoustic recordings of 'Iris', 'Slide', and 'Name'.
Last month, the band surprised fans with the release of 'EP 21' - which was produced by frontman John Rzeznik amid the coronavirus pandemic - comprising four fan-favourite tracks from their catalogue.
Meanwhile, the prolific alternative group are currently in the studio working on their 13th studio album, a follow-up to 2019's 'Miracle Pill'.
In 2020, Goo Goo Dolls released their festive LP, 'It's Christmas All Over'.
Meanwhile, Rzeznik previously opened up about how the global pandemic has made him even more thankful he's been able to make a living and support his family as a rock star.
He said: "I feel this real sense of gratitude that I've actually been able to have a career and have more than one song that people know. I'm really proud of that.
"You know, those songs gave me a life and a way to take care of my family ... and it's fun. I never thought in a million years that I would ever get to play music for a living. That's something that never fades from me."
The track-listing for 'Rarities' is:
1. 'Hit or Miss'
2. 'Nothing Can Change You'
3. 'Long Way Down' (Chris Lord Alge Remix)
4. 'Name' (Live Acoustic)
5. 'Don't Change' (Live)
6. 'Girl Right Next to Me' (Live Acoustic)
7. 'Another Second Time Around' (Live Acoustic)
8. 'Iris' (Acoustic)
9. 'Slide' (Acoustic)
10. 'Naked' (Remix)
11. 'Black Balloon' (Live)
12. 'Naked' (Live)
13. 'Black Balloon' (Live from [email protected])
14. 'Broadway' (Live from [email protected])
15. 'We'll Be Here' (When You're Gone) (Acoustic)
16. 'Better Days' (Acoustic)
17. 'Let Love In' (Live)
18. 'Listen' (Live)
19. 'Feel The Silence' (Live)
20. 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'
