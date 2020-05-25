Goldie Hawn has recalled the time she came to blows with shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein over a script.

The Hollywood legend and Queen of Pop Madonna, 61, were set to be in Weinstein's movie adaptation of 'Chicago' in the 90s, when Hawn was in her 40s, but the production never went ahead with the pair.

The 74-year-old actress has revealed how she and the producer - who is currently serving 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act during a trial in New York in March - got into a heated debate after he cast her in a role that was meant for a ''23 year old''.

During an appearance for 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she remembered: ''Madonna and I were gonna do it and I was working with Harvey Weinstein on it because he was producing.

''I thought that was great and then I got the script a while later and it was for a 23-year-old.''

The 'Overboard' star was furious when Weinstein suggested she was too old to pull off someone in their 20s.

She said: ''I called him and said, 'You know I'm not 23? Who's writing my part for a 23-year-old?'

''And he said, 'Well, actually. you can't play 23 ... I said, 'Oh, I can actually.

''There's digital, you can do my face, you can make me look 12 if you want to.

''I'm still dancing and singing, so you're not gonna get off that way Harvey.'''

Hawn called the move ''really underhanded'' and asked him: 'Why don't you just come out and say you want somebody else?'

She then proceeded to tell Weinstein that the script was ''so bad ... I wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole.''

The 'First Wives Club' actress couldn't believe she still got her paycheque for the the role because she had told him she ''really, really didn't like''.

In the end, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones were cast in the musical adaptation in 2002, which landed six Oscars.

And Hawn went back and gave Weinstein a compliment as she told him he got the casting just right on this occasion.

Whilst the 'Snatched' star insisted that her relationship with Weinstein was ''a really tough one'', she wasn't willing to let him play games with her.

She continued: ''It was a fantastic movie, he did the right thing, he hired the right people and I went up to him after and said Harvey, 'This is a great movie.'

''My relationship with Harvey was a really tough one, but I didn't back down.

''That was something I really said, 'Nope, you're not gonna play that game with me.'''