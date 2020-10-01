Gloria Estefan turned down the role of Daisy Araujo in 'Mystic Pizza' - the part that launched Julia Roberts' career.

The 63-year-old Miami Sound Machine singer was offered the chance to play the Portuguese-American waitress in Donald Petrie's popular 1988 romantic comedy but chose to pass on the project as she was not confident in her acting ability at the time.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Gloria was asked by a fan about whether she's turned down any songs that went on to become huge hits and instead she spoke about missing out on the movie to Julia.

She said: ''I had that role. I didn't even have to audition for it, but at the time I felt like I was not a good enough actor and I wanted to cement my career in music.

''I thought, one day I will do acting but I'm not going to throw myself into this and not be good at it.''

But the 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You' hitmaker is not bitter about not being part of the film's success as she thinks eventual Oscar winner Julia was fantastic in the role.

She added: ''She was awesome. I would not have been ready.''

Following the release of 'Mystic Pizza', Julia landed roles in 'Steel Magnolias', 'Sleeping With The Enemy' and 'Pretty Woman' - in which she starred opposite Richard Gere - cementing herself as one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood in the 90s.

Ultimately, Gloria continued to mainly focus on her music career but did have acting roles in 1999 movie 'Music of the Heart' and 2000 film 'For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story' and she, along with her husband Emilio Estefan, had a cameo in the 2008 comedy-drama 'Marley & Me'.