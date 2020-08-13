Gloria Estefan bought a hazmat suit so she could hug her grandson.

The 62-year-old singer - who has son Nayib, 39, and daughter Emily, 25, with husband Emilio Estefan - took extra precautions to embrace eight-year-old Sasha after missing physical contact with him due to the coronavirus pandemic and admitted it was a cuddle she'll never forget.

She said: ''I put on the suit right in front of him, I took it out of the packet so he would know there were no cooties on my clothes so I could hug my grandson.

''He held on to me for so long, he didn't want to let go and neither did I, it was a hug I will remember my entire life.''

The 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You' hitmaker praised her husband for his support throughout the public health crisis and admitted the stay-at-home orders have brought them ''closer'' together.

She told 'Good Morning Britain': He's helped me get through this. We've all had sadness and depression and fear, our difficulties have only made us get tighter and closer and I feel blessed to have him.''

Gloria has recorded a parody of her single 'Get On Your Feet' called 'Put On Your Mask' in a bid to encourage people to wear face coverings in public and she's pleaded with the public to take the guidance seriously.

She said: ''I wrote a parody, 'Put On Your Mask' because this is literally the only public health initiative that can truly prevent...

''And had we done that from the beginning I don't think we would have lost as many people, but you need good leadership for that, you need a mandate, and we haven't had one in the US, or in Brazil.''

Meanwhile, Gloria also paid tribute to her former 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera, who drowned last month while out boating with her four-year-old son Josey.

She said: ''Knowing that baby was on that boat by himself, I knew as a mother that it would be practically impossible that she was still alive, and I sent prayers out to her family.

''She was a wonderful, wonderful artist and it was quite a loss, I feel terrible for her baby and her family.''