We might not be able to gather in a muddy field with 200,000 revellers to watch some iconic performers in completely inappropriate festival attire this year, but at least we won't lose our tent or be forced to hover over some seriously questionable portable toilets as Emily and Michael Eavis brings Glastonbury Festival to our homes in a thrilling global streaming event.

Glastonbury Festival, 2021

Earlier this year, the organisers announced that Glastonbury Festival would not take place (at least, not in the usual sense) thanks to lockdown restrictions in the UK, and so all ticket deposits from 2019 will roll over to 2022.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down", they said in a statement. "We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!"

Still, don't be too disappointed, as organisers have arranged a five-hour streaming event live from Worthy Farm featuring performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice, as well as special guest DJ Honey Dijon and some surprise performers that have not been announced.

Damon Albarn announced that he'll be performing a one-off, debut performance of his new project The Nearer The Fountain More Pure The Stream Flows. Meanwhile, Jorja Smith said that she was "honoured to be one of the few artists chosen" for the event, and Wolf Alice expressed their excitment on Twitter, writing: "We’ve always had such an incredible time at Glastonbury so we feel very lucky to be able to perform for you again."

You won't need to pack a bag for this event, but there are still a few things you'll want to think about to make the most of this online extravaganza:

1. Loungewear - We all usually make sure to have a special festival get-up planned, at least for day one. And just because you're staying at this home for this one doesn't mean you can't plan your oufit. Opt for comfortable loungewear this time though, and show support for your favourite bands with oversized merchandise. Because there's nothing better than a massive brand new snuggly hoody.

2. Projector - If you've got a big stretch of blank white wall in your home, make use of it by projecting the stream in big. You can buy projectors for smart phones for next to nothing these days; devices like the palm-sized Deeplee Mini Projector, or the cardboard Luckies of London Smart Phone Projector.

3. Food app - Whether you use JustEat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats or Pronto, have that takeout app open and ready to get some quality refreshments - this is no night to be cooking!

4. Company - According to the government's roadmap for Spring 2021, by May 17th people should be allowed to meet in groups of six indoors (subject to infection rates and vaccine success, of course). So call this event your post-lockdown celebration and hope for a good outcome.

Tickets are much cheaper than the usual festival - you'll only be paying £20 (that's $27.50) for this special event, and they're already on sale from worthyfarm.live.

Of course, it's not the same as attending a live event, but we're sure next year will be one of the greatest Glastonbury years yet - even if only for our gratitude and relief that we're finally digging our tents and wellies out again.

The Glastonbury Festival global livestream will take place on May 22nd 2021 at 7pm BST.