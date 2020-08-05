Artist:
Song title: It's All So Incredibly Loud
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With their new album 'Dreamland' set to drop this week via Wolf Tone, Glass Animals unveil a video for the fifth single from the album 'It's All So Incredibly Loud'. It has all the psychedelic dreamy vibes we've come to expect from this Oxford four-piece.

