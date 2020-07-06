Artist:
Song title: Heat Waves
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

With their new album 'Dreamland' set to be released on August 7th, Glass Animals unveil fourth single 'Heat Waves'. The band have already put back their forthcoming album release, due to wanting to keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and discussions of race and police brutality.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Glass Animals - Heat Waves Video

Glass Animals - GOOEY (Paul Epworth...

Glass Animals - Pools