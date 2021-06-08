Gladys Knight has announced her live return to the UK.

The 77-year-old singer - known as the 'Empress of Soul' - will be returning to Britain for a host of dates in June 2022, her first appearances outside of the States since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Gladys - who will back on stage in the US this summer - will kick off her run of 10 concerts across nine cities on June 18 in Manchester and she will end the tour with two nights at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall on June 29 and 30.

Sharing her excitement about the shows, she said: "UK I have missed you! I can’t wait to be back in 2022 and very much look forward to seeing you all soon!’

Since she began her career in the 1950s performing with The Pips, the award-winning singer has recorded more than 40 albums and enjoyed No.1 hits on the Pop, Gospel, R&B and Contemporary charts.

Gladys will be singing her most famous hits, which include 'Midnight Train To Georgia', 'Help Me Make It Through The Night', 'The Way We Were', 'Baby Don't' Change Your Mind', 'You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me' and James Bond theme 'Licence To Kill'.

Gladys' contribution to music has been honoured with inductions into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Got to Ticketline.co.uk / ticketmaster.co.uk / or venues direct for information and tickets.

GLADYS KNIGHT JUNE 2022 UK TOUR DATES:

June 18 Manchester O2 Apollo

June 19 Birmingham Symphony Hall

June 21 Bournemouth International Centre

June 22 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

June 23 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

June 25 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

June 26 Leeds First Direct Arena

June 27 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

June 29 London Royal Albert Hall

June 30 London Royal Albert Hall