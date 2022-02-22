Gisele Bundchen has signed with Creative Artists Agency's CAA Fashion.

The Brazilian supermodel remains signed to United Talent Agency for her representation outside of the fashion and beauty world but her catwalk career will no longer be handled by IMG models after she decided to move to the entertainment and sports agency's growing division.

The move reunites Gisele with Anne Nelson, who was her agent for two decades at Elite Model Management and IMG Models.

Anne - who joined CAA Fashion last September - told WWD: “I am thrilled to welcome Gisele to CAA Fashion and look forward to continuing our long history of working together, creating world-class opportunities spanning the multifaceted fashion and beauty industries."

CAA Fashion launched in 2020 and has a well-established client roster including models Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Upton and Leomie Anderson, as well as fashion designer Prabal Gurung, photographer Annie Leibovitz and make-up artist Sir John.

The 41-year-old beauty previously encouraged people to embrace ageing, as although it can be "challenging", she believes the process is a "beautiful thing and a natural part of life".

She said: "Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging. It's all a matter of how we look at it. Life is made by so many different experiences that shape who we are.

"The one thing about getting older is that you get more comfortable in your own skin. I love that every year that passes I get to learn new things and have the opportunity to use the tools I have acquired throughout my life to make a positive impact on the world."

Gisele's biggest beauty rule is not to sleep in her make-up, no matter how exhausted she is.

Sharing her number one skincare tip, she said: "Definitely never go to bed wearing makeup. I would work such long hours in all different kinds of makeup so the first thing I would do when I finished work was wash my face and make sure to go to sleep with cleansed skin.

"Sometimes I was so tired after working a long day that all I wanted to do was fall into bed, but I always kept an evening cleansing routine! It helped keep my skin looking fresh, no matter how many wild and fun looks I had during the day."