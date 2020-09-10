Gisele Bundchen has recommended ''breathing and meditation tools'' to help combat anxiety and panic attacks.

The 40-year-old model has revealed via an Instagram post that she needed a ''supportive push'' in order to emerge from a ''vicious cycle of worry''.

Gisele - who is married to sports star Tom Brady - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''From my own experience I learned that nothing is permanent.

''Sometimes a gentle reminder that the bad feelings will eventually go away can work like a beacon of hope.

''Anxiety can feel all-consuming, and sometimes we need a supportive push to help break us out of our vicious cycle of worry.

''My own panic attacks were difficult for me, and I sought help.

''In moments like these, family, friends and specialists can help, and so can breathing and meditation tools.

''The most important thing is to move away from inertia and look for alternatives.

''Life is our greatest gift--and every day is worth it.''

Meanwhile, in May, a source close to Gisele and Tom claimed the coronavirus lockdown had been a ''gift'' for the couple.

The loved-up duo reportedly relished the opportunity to spend quality time together at their home in Florida.

The insider said: ''With the quarantine, it's a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household.

''But this added time together is such a gift. They're making the most of it during the off-season and prioritising family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom.''