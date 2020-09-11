Gisele Bundchen has partnered with a meditation app.

The 40-year-old model has joined forces with Insight Timer, a free app, to provide guided mediations and live talks to the platform's 17 million users.

Gisele - who has been using the app for more than four years - said: ''I chose [to work with] Insight Timer not only because they offer such diverse and high-quality content for all tastes and needs, but also because they offer the library for free, making it accessible to more people.

''Meditation transformed my life in incredible ways and gave birth to a new phase in my life that brought me much more joy and balance than I'd ever experienced before.

''It continues to be a powerful, positive influence in my life today, and I'm so happy for this partnership with Insight Timer to be able to share this amazing tool with as many people as possible.''

Christopher Plowman, the CEO of Insight Timer, is thrilled that Gisele - who is married to sports star Tom Brady - is making the transition from consumer to partner.

He said: ''With her passion for sharing meditation and international following, we are excited to have Gisele align with our brand to bring free meditation to the planet, particularly during these times of heightened stress and anxiety.''

Gisele's bilingual meditations will be released every month and will focus on a range of big issues, such as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The model is also set to share her meditation journey and explain how she incorporates it in her day-to-day lifestyle.