Gisele Bündchen thinks ageing is "beautiful" but "challenging".
Gisele Bündchen thinks ageing is "beautiful".
The 40-year-old model admits it can be "challenging" getting older and she has seen changes in her skincare, but overall she thinks it is great and she has an "incredible sense of gratitude" because of it.
She said: "Sun spots are very real! Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging. I've definitely seen changes in my skin over the years. When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far."
And Gisele feels that skincare is part of a "lifelong practice".
She added: "Taking care of your skin is a lifelong practice. I have learned that in order to have healthy skin later in life, you have to make skin care a priority when you are young. Everyone's skin is unique, so you need to find high-quality products and a daily skin-care routine that works for you."
The mother-of-two is a huge fan of Dior's Capture Totale Super Potent Serum.
Speaking to Allure, she shared: "I was blown away by the serum because, after only a week or so of using it daily, I started seeing results. The first change was how glowy my complexion looked. The tone had evened out, and my skin looked so healthy and plump."
