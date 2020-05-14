Girls Aloud have ''hundreds'' of unfinished tracks stored away.

The 'Love Machine' hitmakers - Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding - are in talks to reunite to mark their 20th anniversary in 2022, and Nicola has revealed new music is a possibility as they have loads of verses and choruses left over.

And though she insisted they may never ''see the light of day'', the 34-year-old singer-and-songwriter would love to give the fans what they want.

Nicola told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''There are hundreds of songs that have never been heard, verses and choruses in the vaults.

''When you have recorded seven albums together there will be a lot of material that never got used.

''I am not sure if they will see the light of day, but I guess fans would like it.''

On why they have so many leftovers, she continued: ''The way we used to record was quite unique, we would never actually record full songs.

''We would record parts of the tracks and then a producer would put them together.

''So what's in the vaults are loads of bits of songs.''

After bandmate Nadine confirmed they have been discussing their options to mark the milestone, Nicola has said she's up for it and would love to do a show.

She added: ''I would love to get back with the girls, and us put on a show and just put it on for the fans really.''

Nadine, also 34, recently revealed they've been getting lots of offers to reunite, though she insisted it's still ''early'' days.

She teased: ''There's been loads of conversations and people now are getting in contact, like, 'What do we do?' It's still early.

''I'm 34 years old so to think that I've been doing anything for 20 years is shocking, isn't it?''

The 'Sound of the Underground' group split up in 2013, and when asked last month about reuniting, Nadine coyly replied: ''Oh, who knows?''

Kimberley, 38, had previously suggested 2022 would be a great time to reunite - especially as ''everybody is busy'' with their own projects for now.

She said: ''It will have been 20 years in 2022, it's a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I'm proud of all of them.

''All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they're good, I'm glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them.

''Our outfits were racy, but we were girls' girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to.''