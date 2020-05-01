Gina Rodriguez is set to star in 'The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed'.

The 'Jane the Virgin' star will take on the role of marijuana grower Candice, who, along with her pal Izzy, discovers an alien conspiracy to steal the drug from humans.

Gina, 35, will also produce the movie through her I Can and I Will production company, while Ryan Firpo, who co-wrote the Marvel movie 'Eternals', has written the script.

Paramount has bought the script after it ''felt the story fell in line with other Paramount comedies like 'Anchorman', 'Airplane!' and 'Blazing Saddles' and moved quickly to acquire it'', Variety reports.

Gina first found fame on TV in the CW satirical series 'Jane the Virgin', in which she played Jane Gloriana Villanueva, who became pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination.

The show ended last July and she shared an emotional tribute to 'Jane the Virgin' following the series' finale.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Jane the Virgin. Wow. We started shooting the first season of Jane in July 2014. A few days into shooting I turned 30 on set. Yesterday I turned 35. And today is the very last episodes, 99 and 100 airing of Jane The Virgin. Five years. Five years of love, laughter, growth, pain, surprises, deaths, new births and a s**t ton of memories. To my warriors who have supported me from day one, Thank you. I am able to live out my dream career because of you and I will never stop making art to bring Joy and Laughter into your home/train ride/plane ride or classroom! Art is my savior. Art is what makes me feel like I can fly. Thank you to Jennie for making me your Jane and to the incredible cast for becoming my family. I will always love you Jane. Hope you tune in tonight and enjoy our goodbye! (sic)''

The show ended after five series, and in the finale it was finally revealed Jane and Rafael Solano's (Justin Baldoni) son Mateo is the narrator.

'Jane the Virgin' creator Jennie Snyder Urman told Vanity Fair: ''He was always going to be the narrator.''