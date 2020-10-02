Gina Rodriguez has only ever kept one of her red carpet outfits.

The 'Jane the Virgin' star has been to many awards ceremonies over the years, but only held onto one of the gowns, the black Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the 2015 Golden Globes.

The only reason she held onto it was because she won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series.

She said: ''I don't keep anything. I always give [them] back. The only dress I've ever kept was my Golden Globe dress. ''When I won in it, they said that I can keep it.''

However, the 36-year-old actress later gave away the dress to a high school student she spoke to on Twitter in 2016.

Gina also revealed she once had to be sewn into a dress after her stylist, Lauren Rodriguez, told her it didn't fit.

They had just 10 minutes to fix the mishap before heading to the event.

She told PEOPLE: ''Instead of using the zipper, my stylist just sewed me in. She was like, 'This is what's happening,' 10 minutes before I left the house.

''I do remember her sewing me in and then un-sewing me out. Like ripping me out of the dress.''

Meanwhile, Gina previously insisted she is more than just her looks.

The 'Scoob!' shaved part of her hair for her role as Anya Thorensen in 2018's 'Annihilation' but she wasn't upset by the dramatic change in her appearance because it was important for her work and was insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

She said: ''I am not my beauty. Who I am is not my f***ing hair, and to be an actor is to transform.

''To represent a community is to commit, to give my entire all. So if I'm going to represent Latinos in the industry and in art, if I'm going to represent my little cousins in Chicago, they're going to know that I went full-out. Who are we afraid of? What are we afraid of? The worst thing that can happen is we die. Anything else you can handle.''