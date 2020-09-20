'The Mandalorian' has won a string of gongs at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
'The Mandalorian' was among the big winners at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The hit space Western series has won seven accolades at the annual awards bash, which was held virtually this year and over five nights due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Disney series - which is set five years after the events of 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' - won in the categories of Outstanding Music Composition For A Series, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series, and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program.
'The Mandalorian' - which stars the likes of Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Gina Carano - also won awards in three other categories, including Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.
Another of the big winners at this year's event was the superhero drama 'Watchmen'.
The hit TV show - which is based on the 1986 DC Comics series 'Watchmen' - won in the categories of Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie.
The show - which stars the likes of Regina King and Don Johnson
- also won in the categories of Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie and Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special.
Elsewhere, 'The Last Dance' - the documentary about Michael Jordan's career in the NBA - won the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series accolade, while Eddie Murphy's return to 'Saturday Night Live' secured the aware for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
The long-running comedy show also named the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and claimed the accolade for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.
Select list of Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:
Outstanding Animated Program:
Rick and Morty
Outstanding Children's Program:
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance
We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Commercial:
Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series:
The Last Dance
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking:
The Cave
Outstanding Television Movie:
Bad Education
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:
Cheer
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special:
Watchmen
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming:
So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: I'll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour):
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ''It's Comedy Or Cabbage
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes:
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):
Euphoria
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special:
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Cherry Jones, Succession
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program:
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program:
Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series:
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Main Title Design
Abstract: The Art Of Design:
Godfather Of Harlem
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score):
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More):
The Crown
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special:
Watchmen
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour):
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie:
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special:
The Apollo
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program:
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program:
RuPaul's Drag Race, ''I'm That B****''
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series:
Saturday Night Live, ''Host: Eddie Murphy''
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series:
Saturday Night Live, ''Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney''
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie:
Watchmen, ''This Extraordinary Being''
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour):
The Mandalorian, ''Chapter 7: The Reckoning''
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:
Watchmen, ''It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice''
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour):
The Mandalorian, ''Chapter 1: The Mandalorian''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
The 1989 Muay Thai action movie Kickboxer starred a young Jean-Claude Van Damme, who pops...
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
Leonard Turner has dedicated his life to the CIA. He might be partially retired but...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
The most impressive thing about the sixth entry into this noisy franchise is that it's...
Dom, Brian and Mia may be living it up with $100 million dollars in their...
Dominic, Brian and Mia maybe $100 million richer following their daring heist at the expense...
Comprehensively documenting Bruce Lee's life, work and philosophy, this engaging doc is packed with terrific...
It's hardly surprising that Soderbergh takes such a bracing approach to the action thriller genre....
Mallory Kane is a highly trained freelance covert operative who works for the American Government...