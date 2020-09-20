'The Mandalorian' was among the big winners at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The hit space Western series has won seven accolades at the annual awards bash, which was held virtually this year and over five nights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Disney series - which is set five years after the events of 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' - won in the categories of Outstanding Music Composition For A Series, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series, and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program.

'The Mandalorian' - which stars the likes of Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Gina Carano - also won awards in three other categories, including Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Another of the big winners at this year's event was the superhero drama 'Watchmen'.

The hit TV show - which is based on the 1986 DC Comics series 'Watchmen' - won in the categories of Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie.

The show - which stars the likes of Regina King and Don Johnson

- also won in the categories of Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie and Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special.

Elsewhere, 'The Last Dance' - the documentary about Michael Jordan's career in the NBA - won the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series accolade, while Eddie Murphy's return to 'Saturday Night Live' secured the aware for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

The long-running comedy show also named the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and claimed the accolade for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.

Select list of Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Animated Program:

Rick and Morty

Outstanding Children's Program:

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Commercial:

Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series:

The Last Dance

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking:

The Cave

Outstanding Television Movie:

Bad Education

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

Cheer

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special:

Watchmen

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming:

So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: I'll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour):

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ''It's Comedy Or Cabbage

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes:

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

Euphoria

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special:

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Cherry Jones, Succession

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program:

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program:

Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Main Title Design

Abstract: The Art Of Design:

Godfather Of Harlem

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score):

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More):

The Crown

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special:

Watchmen

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour):

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie:

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special:

The Apollo

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program:

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program:

RuPaul's Drag Race, ''I'm That B****''

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series:

Saturday Night Live, ''Host: Eddie Murphy''

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series:

Saturday Night Live, ''Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney''

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie:

Watchmen, ''This Extraordinary Being''

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour):

The Mandalorian, ''Chapter 7: The Reckoning''

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:

Watchmen, ''It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice''

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour):

The Mandalorian, ''Chapter 1: The Mandalorian''