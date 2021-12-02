Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Toby Jones are among the star names who have been added to the cast of 'The Pale Blue Eye'.
Gillian Anderson has joined the cast of 'The Pale Blue Eye'.
The 'Sex Education' star has joined the likes of Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Toby Jones in being added to the star-studded cast - which already includes Christian Bale - of the Netflix movie.
According to Deadline, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Keel Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, and Charlie Tahan have also been added to the cast, which also includes Harry Melling.
'Harry Potter' star Melling is expected to take on the role of a young Edgar Allan Poe in the film, which is based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 murder mystery novel of the same name.
The film will be directed by Scott Cooper, and the plot revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the US Military Academy at West Point.
Bale is expected to take on the role of a veteran detective who investigates the killings, and he is aided by a detail-oriented young cadet who would later become world-famous author Poe.
Cooper - who has worked with Bale on movies 'Out of the Furnace' and 'Hostiles' - recently said: "Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died, delirious, in Baltimore, the majority of his life spent in Virginia, my home state.
"So I grew up in his presence. He bequeathed us the detective genre, and he's still such a presence in our culture, with every horror, mystery and science fiction writer indebted to Poe.
"This is my attempt at a large-canvas whodunnit, with a serial killer at its centre. I want to make films that push me into a different, maybe uncomfortable space, but I am glad to have Christian go there with me.
"I've wanted to make this for over a decade and fortunately for me, Christian has perfectly aged into the lead character. He was far too young when I first thought of making this. Films are meant to happen at the right time. Christian is always in high demand, but to be able to make this with him will be such a joy for me."
