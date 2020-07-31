McFly, Gigi Hadid, Perrie Edwards, and Ashley Roberts are among the stars who have marked International Friendship Day with the help of Disney.

The celebrities marked the special day on Thursday (30.07.20) with Disney's 'Mickey & Friends', who helped immortalise their friendships in art by creating a number of one off illustrations inspired by their loved ones.

Gigi, 24, celebrated the occasion with her pal Olivia Perez, having posted on Instagram last week to say she couldn't wait until the big day.

She wrote alongside pictures of herself and Olivia, which also featured cartoon images of Disney characters Minnie and Daisy: ''Counting down to #InternationalFriendshipDay with some help from Disney and the lifelong Minnie to my Daisy @livvperez Near or far, you continue to inspire me with your heart and drive. I LOVE YOU! #MickeyFriendsStayTrue #ad @MickeyTrueOriginal (sic)''

As part of Disney's sweet drawings, the illustrators reimagined McFly's iconic 'Room on the Third Floor' album cover, as well as transforming Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Disney also drew Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon as Daisy and Minnie, and also featured Amanda in a second illustration alongside Ashley Roberts.

Meanwhile, a research study from Disney conducted ahead of International Friendship Day has revealed most people in the UK value loyalty over any other trait when it comes to finding friendship.

British people were discovered to like friends who can accept their faults, share their sense of humour, and embrace the differences between them.

Research also found that the average Brit will count four people as their true best friends, whilst 66 percent of people will have found their number one best friend by the age of 19.

Nearly half of all adults surveyed said their childhood best friend is still their best friend and 23 per cent have gone to be a best man or bridesmaid at their BFF's wedding.