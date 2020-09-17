Gigi Hadid's father has hinted his daughter has given birth.

The 25-year-old model's parent, Mohamed Hadid, has penned a touching note to his grandchild which appears to announce the arrival of his daughter's first child with Zayn Malik.

In the handwritten letter, he wrote: ''Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and the moon, I wish for you a happy time.

''Know that Grandpa's always near, I'd do anything, anything for you, my dear.

''When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.''

Mohamed captioned his Instagram post: ''In the name of God the merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.''

Just a day ago, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, 23, sparked speculation that her sibling may have had her child.

Alongside a picture of them holding their bellies, she wrote on the app: ''June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn.

''I love you both so freaking much #can'tstopcrying (sic).''

The blonde beauty revealed she was 33 weeks pregnant on August 31, while she admitted she's cherishing ''this time'' in her life.

She wrote: ''cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ... will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! (sic)''

And she previously revealed she doesn't think she should ''share'' her pregnancy on social media.

She explained: ''Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic.

''My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.

''Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening.

''And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.''