Gigi Hadid wants to ''emulate'' her mother's parenting skills when she becomes a mom.

The model is expecting her first child with her partner Zayn Malik and as she marked Mothering Sunday, she revealed she would love to be like her mom Yolanda.

Marking Mother's Day on Sunday (10.05.20), she wrote: ''Best I could ever ask for ... Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!! (sic)''

Gigi recently confirmed her pregnancy after ''family sources'' revealed the news and now the beauty herself has revealed she's ''very excited'' to become a mother.

She said: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''

Gigi's mother Yolanda is so excited to become a grandmother as she said the family are thrilled about the impending arrival.

She said a few days prior to Gigi's interview: ''Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.''

The news was leaked by TMZ, with family sources confirmed the couple will become the proud parents of a daughter, after Gigi recently had a scan to determine the sex of her unborn baby. It is thought that Gigi's recent 25th birthday celebrations doubled up as a baby shower ahead of the kid's arrival.