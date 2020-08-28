Gigi Hadid found her pregnancy photoshoot ''more tiring'' than normal.

The model is expecting her first child with her partner Zayn Malik but she admits she found it much tougher posing whilst pregnant.

Asked how she found the photoshoot, she told a fan on Twitter: ''I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me ... but was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more' hahahaha (sic)''

Gigi bared her baby bump for a new photoshoot and she insisted she is ''cherishing her time'' whilst pregnant with her first child.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside the photographs: ''cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ...''will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! (sic)''

And the 25-year-old model previously revealed she doesn't think she should ''share'' her pregnancy on social media.

She said: ''Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.''

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April after the news leaked.

She said at the time: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''