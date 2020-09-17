Gigi Hadid's father has clarified she hasn't given birth yet.

The 25-year-old model's dad Mohamed sparked speculation the blonde beauty and her partner Zayn Malik had welcomed their first child into the world when he shared a poem for his grandchild on Instagram.

However, Mohamed has now deleted the post, but before he did, he responded to a fan who queried whether the baby had been born.

He simply wrote: ''no not yet. (sic)''

Mohamed had shared a handwritten note in which he spoke of how overjoyed he was to become a grandfather.

He wrote: ''Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and the moon, I wish for you a happy time.

''Know that Grandpa's always near, I'd do anything, anything for you, my dear.

''When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.''

Mohamed captioned his Instagram post: ''In the name of God the merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.''

The blonde beauty revealed she was 33 weeks pregnant on August 31, while she admitted she's cherishing ''this time'' in her life.

She wrote: ''cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ... will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! (sic)''

And she previously revealed she doesn't think she should ''share'' her pregnancy on social media.

She explained: ''Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic.

''My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.

''Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening.

''And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.''