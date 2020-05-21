Gigi Hadid's face has got rounder during pregnancy.

The 25-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik - laughed off speculation she had fillers injected ahead of fashion month earlier this year and while she insisted she's ''always'' had plump cheeks, she admitted her pregnancy made them seem even fuller.

In an Instagram chat with make-up artist Erin Parsons, she said: ''People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round - I've had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.

''I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it's like there's not a lot to like, fill in.''

Erin mused as to whether Gigi will see any further changes to her face as her pregnancy progresses and the model insisted she doesn't care if she does.

She said: ''Maybe. Don't worry. I'm happy with the natural process of the world.''

The blonde beauty thinks the speculation about her appearance is ''funny'' and she's not undergone many of the treatments people think she has.

She said: ''It's so funny, the things you see online. People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched.

''If you look at baby pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched brows since I was born.''

Gigi recently confirmed her pregnancy after ''family sources'' revealed the news and she is ''very excited'' to become a mother.

She said: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.

''Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''