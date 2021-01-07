Gigi Hadid has paid a touching tribute to her make-up artist, Erin Parsons, who has taught her everything she knows.

The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to wish her "partner in make-up" - who she worked with on developing her Maybelline collection - a happy birthday and hailed her as both a "make-up genius" and a "great friend".

She wrote alongside a snap of Erin doing her glam in 2015 at Anna Sui: "Happy Birthday to my partner in makeup (she helped so much in the development of GIGI x MAYBELLINE collection) and while creating many of my dream-come-true glam looks, has taught me so much about makeup, makeup history, fashion history, old hollywood, I could go on.

"In my opinion, she's a makeup genius @erinparsonsmakeup (sic)"

The blonde beauty - who gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with partner Zayn Malik in September - admitted Erin's glam looks always boost her "confidence".

She continued: "We became friendly & her makeup always made me feel confident - so, whenever I knew she would be backstage at a show, I would be quick to her chair."

Gigi also heaped praise on Erin for working her way up from an assistant to Maybelline's Global Make-Up Artist.

She wrote: "We met around 2015, on set when she was still assisting, we clicked pretty fast, I think.

"She remembers me as a really nervous and quiet "new girl". I remember her as warm."

In her next post, she added: "Since then, we have become great friends.

"She is now the @maybelline Global Makeup Artist, we spend so many hours on set, and glamming at my kitchen counter, getting to learn about new products together, collaborating, sometimes driving each other crazy, and always laughing. (sic)"