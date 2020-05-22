Gigi Hadid thinks make-up is a ''beautiful tool''.

The 25-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik - has insisted she prefers to rely on make-up to embellish her natural features, rather than turning to surgery or fillers.

She shared: ''For special occasions, you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with make-up.

''Make-up is such a beautiful tool to help you feel your best for special moments, but to also accept your beautiful face for exactly how God made it and your mama and dada.''

Gigi also revealed that the thought of having fillers actually ''terrifies'' her.

She said on Instagram Live: ''I've never injected anything into my face. I'm so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me.

''I feel like I'm too much of a control freak that I'm like, what if it goes wrong?''

Meanwhile, Gigi previously revealed she feels a ''big guilt'' over her privileged upbringing.

The model explained: ''I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big guilt of privilege, obviously. I've always had this big work ethic, because my parents came from nothing and I worked hard to honour them.

''There are so many girls who come [from] all over the world and work their a**es off and send money home to their families like my mother did, and I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it's never about me trying to overshadow or take their place.

''So when I started out I wanted to prove myself so badly that sometimes I would overwork myself.''