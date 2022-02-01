Gigi Hadid is "so excited" to co-host 'Next In Fashion'.

The 26-year-old model - who replaces former Alexa Chung on the Netflix show - has been named as the new co-presenter for the series alongside Tan France.

The 'Next In Fashion' Twitter account said: "Next in Fashion is coming back — and this season, @TanFrance’s co-host will be the iconic @GiGiHadid! (sic)"

Gigi retweeted the news, and the model - who is the sister of Bella Hadid - added: "So excited [heart emojis] thank you @netflix ! (sic)"

Tan, 38 - best known for starring in the Netflix series 'Queer Eye' - has also welcomed Gigi to the show.

In response to the Netflix announcement, he wrote: "Could not be more excited!! [heart emoji] (sic)"

Gigi is one of the world's best-paid models, but the catwalk star previously revealed that she doesn't like to give her own thoughts on the outfits she has to wear for work.

She explained: "It’s not my job to have an opinion on what I’m wearing [on set].

"It’s my job to wear what I wear and have enough of a photographic mind to understand how to make that piece look good, sellable, and give the feeling that is wanted by the creative team."

Meanwhile, Gigi is also cautious about what she says in public.

The model - who has more than 70 million followers on Instagram - added: "You learn the hard way to be really careful with your words."

And despite being one of the most photographed women in the world, Gigi doesn't even like to look at herself in the mirror.

She shared: "I don’t spend a lot of time in the mirror at all. I brush my teeth in the shower in the morning. Or I usually look out the window."