Gigi Hadid is 33 weeks pregnant.

The model - who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik - posted a photo from her pregnancy photoshoot to reveal just how far along she is.

She simply captioned it: ''33 weeks.''

Meanwhile, Gigi previously revealed she is cherishing her time whilst pregnant and is really enjoying this special time.

She wrote: ''cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ... will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! (sic)''

And the 25-year-old model previously revealed she doesn't think she should ''share'' her pregnancy on social media.

She said: ''Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.

''Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.''

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April.

She said at the time: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''