Gigi Hadid says the "power of make-up” is the only reason her face appears to change shape.

The supermodel - who has daughter Khai, five months, with partner Zayn Malik - has revealed that people started to point out that her features, such as her nose, looked different, and she's explained that ever since she started having a make-up artist do her glam for red carpet events, they contour her face.

She explained: “In high school I wasn’t really a huge make-up person. The more I got photographed, the more I learned what looked good on me.

“When I look back on my first red carpets, when I didn’t have make-up artists, I would obviously do my make-up. Now people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in those pictures than now,’ and it’s really, like, that’s the power of make-up.”

The 25-year-old catwalk beauty insisted she has never had cosmetic surgery.

She added to Vogue in a beauty routine tutorial video: “I’ve never done anything to my face, but the way that I’ve learned to contour in certain places [helps]. I would just put [bronzer] everywhere and then [your face] is all one shape.”

Meanwhile, Gigi recently paid a touching tribute to her make-up artist, Erin Parsons, who has taught her everything she knows.

The blonde beauty wished her "partner in make-up" - who she worked with on developing her Maybelline collection - a happy birthday and hailed her both a "make-up genius" and a "great friend".

She wrote alongside a snap of Erin doing her glam in 2015 at Anna Sui: "Happy Birthday to my partner in makeup (she helped so much in the development of GIGI x MAYBELLINE collection) and while creating many of my dream-come-true glam looks, has taught me so much about makeup, makeup history, fashion history, old hollywood, I could go on.

"In my opinion, she's a makeup genius @erinparsonsmakeup (sic)"

Gigi admitted Erin's glam looks always boost her "confidence".

She continued: "We became friendly & her makeup always made me feel confident - so, whenever I knew she would be backstage at a show, I would be quick to her chair."