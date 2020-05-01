Gigi Hadid injured her arm while training for a virtual tennis match.

The 25-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik - will take part in Facebook's upcoming celebrity Mario Tennis tournament, where tennis professionals will be paired up with celebrities for rounds of the Nintendo Switch game, 'Mario Tennis Aces'.

To help prepare her for the upcoming showdown, Gigi has been getting tips from tennis star Serena Williams, but training hasn't been easy as the beauty revealed she ''pulled [her] entire arm'' the first time she practiced on ''swing mode''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''I've been practicing a lot because if anyone's more competitive than me, it's Serena. And, like, I cannot, like, lose our friendship over [this], you know what I mean? We're playing controller version but the first night I played, I practiced on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm. Like, the next day, I couldn't lift my arm. I couldn't do anything.''

Earlier in the episode, Gigi confirmed reports she is expecting a baby with 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker Zayn, as she said she's ''excited'' to become a mother.

The beauty - who is believed to be around 20 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in September - explained: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''

Earlier this week, it was reported Gigi and Zayn, 27, are expecting a baby girl, but the couple are still yet to confirm whether those rumours are true.