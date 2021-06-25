Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren's new fragrance campaign.

The 26-year-old model has teamed up with Luka Sabbat, Lucky Blue Smith and Fai Khadra for the fashion brand's new fragrance, Ralph's Club.

However, things quickly turned hazardous on set when the stars accidentally sprayed perfume into each other's mouths.

Asked what was the biggest danger on set, she said: "Spraying each other in the mouth with perfume! Not on purpose, but when you have to spray a lot of fragrance in a room you just end up consuming it.

"We all turned out fine, but don't try it at home."

The new scent was inspired by Ralph Lauren's "one-night-only" 2019 fashion show, which was set in a swanky 1920s-style Ralph's Club.

Gigi and the other stars recreated "the best night" of their lives in the campaign for the masculine scent, which includes notes of lavender and clary sage, balanced with Virginia cedarwood and Vetiver that represents the shoot's theme.

Fai told People: "It brought us all back together after a year and a half of kind of being in lockdown and not really seeing each other. Some of us live in LA, some of us live in New York ... Ralph's Club brought us all together."

Meanwhile, Gigi previously revealed how her use of make-up has evolved over time.

She explained: “In high school I wasn’t really a huge make-up person. The more I got photographed, the more I learned what looked good on me.

"When I look back on my first red carpets, when I didn’t have make-up artists, I would obviously do my make-up.

"Now people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in those pictures than now,’ and it’s really, like, that’s the power of make-up."