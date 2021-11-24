Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa are set to co-host the 2021 MOBO Awards.

A celebration of all things Black music and culture, the ceremony on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the West Midlands, is not only set to see performances from nominees Ghetts, Pa Salieu, Bree Runway, Tems and NSG, and more, but one-third of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, Leigh-Anne, 30, and the British-Zimbabwean funnyman, 28, will take charge of proceedings.

Dave leads the way as the most nominated artist.

The 23-year-old rapper - who received wide appraise for his chart-topping second studio album, 'We’re All Alone in This Together', this year - is in with a chance of taking home an impressive haul, including Album, Song and Video of the year, along with Best Male Act and Best Hip-Hop Act.

Hot off his tail, Drill star Central Cee has landed four nods, while rap stars Ghetts and Little Simz, soul star Cleo Sol, and Mercury Prize-winner Arlo Parks have earned three nods apiece.

The Best Male Act nominees also include AJ Tracey, Ghetts, Headie One, and Potter Payper.

Shaybo, Bree Runway, Little Simz, Cleo, Arlo, and Tiana Major9, meanwhile, will face-off for Best Female Act.

will crown the first-ever winner of the inaugural Best Drill Act prize, with the best British stars in the genre, including

Central Cee, Digga D, Headie One, K-Trap, Loski, M1llionz, Russ Millions, SR, Tion Wayne, and Unknown T up for the accolade.

Backroad Gee, Enny, Joy Crookes, and Pinkpantheress are up for Best Newcomer.

The likes of Doja Cat, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion lead the Best International Act shortlist.

Elsewhere, in the Best Performance In A TV Show/Film category, Idris Elba, Letitia Wright, and Daniel Kaluuya are among the nominees.

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: "The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic. This year's crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media. Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here's to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!"

The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube at 8pm GMT – visit youtube.com/mobotv .

Plus, the special 'MOBO Awards 2021: Access All Areas' will air on December 8 at 10.35pm GMT on BBC One.

To vote for your favourite acts head to voting.mobo.com, tickets for the show are on sale now via www.cbsarena.co.uk.

The nominations for the 2021 MOBOs are:

BEST MALE ACT

AJ TRACEY

CENTRAL CEE

DAVE

GHETTS

HEADIE ONE

POTTER PAYPER

BEST FEMALE ACT

ARLO PARKS

BREE RUNWAY

CLEO SOL

LITTLE SIMZ

SHAYBO

TIANA MAJOR9

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

ARLO PARKS – 'COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS'

CELESTE – 'NOT YOUR MUSE'

CLEO SOL – 'MOTHER'

DAVE – 'WE'RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER'

GHETTS – 'CONFLICT OF INTEREST'

HEADIE ONE – 'EDNA'

SONG OF THE YEAR – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY

A1 X J1 – 'LATEST TRENDS'

CENTRAL CEE – 'COMMITMENT ISSUES'

DAVE FEAT. STORMZY - 'CLASH'

ENNY FEAT. AMIA BRAVE – 'PENG BLACK GIRLS'

PA SALIEU FEAT. BACKROAD GEE – 'MY FAMILY'

TION WAYNE & RUSS MILLIONS, ARRDEE, BUGZY MALONE, BUNI, DARKOO, E1 (3X3), FIVIO FOREIGN & ZT (3X3) – 'BODY (REMIX)'

BEST NEWCOMER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS

ARLO PARKS

ARRDEE

BACKROAD GEE

BERWYN

CENTRAL CEE

ENNY

JOY CROOKES

MIDAS THE JAGABAN

PINKPANTHERESS

WES NELSON

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BREE RUNWAY – 'HOT HOT' (DIRECTED BY JOCELYN ANQUETIL)

FREDO FEAT. DAVE - 'MONEY TALKS' (DIRECTED BY EDEM WORNOO)

LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. CLEO SOL – 'WOMAN' (DIRECTED BY LITTLE SIMZ)

M1LLIONZ – 'LAGGA' (DIRECTED BY TEEEEZY C)

PA SALIEU FEAT. BACKROAD GEE – 'MY FAMILY' (DIRECTED BY FEMI LADI)

SLOWTHAI FEAT. A$AP ROCKY – 'MAZZA' (DIRECTED BY THE REST)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

BELLAH

CLEO SOL

JORJA SMITH

SAULT

TIANA MAJOR9

WSTRN

BEST GRIME ACT

BUGZY MALONE

CHIP

D DOUBLE E

FRISCO

GHETTS

SKEPTA

BEST HIP HOP ACT

DAVE

D-BLOCK EUROPE

FREDO

LITTLE SIMZ

POTTER PAYPER

SLOW THAI

BEST DRILL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH TRENCH

CENTRAL CEE

DIGGA D

HEADIE ONE

K TRAP

LOSKI

M1LLIONZ

RUSS MILLIONS

SR

TION WAYNE

UNKNOWN T

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

KANYE WEST

LIL NAS X

MEGAN THEE STALLION

POLO G

REMA

SKILLIBENG

WIZKID

YOUNG STONER LIFE (YOUNG THUG & GUNNA)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

ASHLEY THOMAS AS HENRY IN 'THEM'

DAMSON'

IDRIS ELBA AS FRANKLIN SAINT IN 'SNOWFALL'

DANIEL KALUUYA AS FRED HAMPTON IN 'JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH'

LETITIA WRIGHT AS ALTHEIA JONES-LECOINTE IN 'SMALL AXE'

MICHEAL WARD AS FRANKLYN IN 'SMALL AXE'

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

CHARLENE WHITE

CHUNKZ & YUNG FILLY

HARRY PINERO

HENRIE KWUSHUE

JULIE ADENUGA

MAYA JAMA

MO GILLIGAN

MUNYA CHAWAWA

NELLA ROSE

ZEZE MILLZ

BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL

CALLEDOUT MUSIC

CECE WINANS

GUVNA B

KIRK FRANKLIN

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

S.O.

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

AYRA STARR

BURNA BOY

CKAY

DAVIDO

KING PROMISE

NSG

REMA

TEMS

TIWA SAVAGE

WIZKID

BEST REGGAE ACT

LILA IKE

POPCAAN

SEAN PAUL

SHENSEEA

SKILLIBENG

SPICE

BEST JAZZ ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH BBC 6MUSIC

ALFA MIST

BLUE LAB BEATS

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY

JACOB COLLIER

NUBIYAN TWIST

SONS OF KEMET

BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK

GOTCHA

JAE 5

JULS

M1ONTHEBEAT

P2J

TSB