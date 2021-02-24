Ghetts hopes 'Conflict of Interest' goes to number one because the many collaborators he worked with on the album "deserve it".

The Grime megastar's follow-up to 2018's ‘Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament’ features a starry list of artists, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Emeli Sande, Wretch 32, Skepta, Dave and Pa Salieu, and the collection is in the running for the No1 spot on the Official UK Album Chart.

And the 36-year-old MC - whose real name is Justin Clarke - has insisted he wouldn't normally be "comfortable" calling for his music to top the charts, but he admitted it would be a "big win" for everyone involved if the LP does go on to claim victory.

Speaking on 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music 1, he said: "I’ll be honest with you this album has got so many different people involved in it and it’s created opportunities for so many different people, it’s bigger than me, even me just doing the call in to the culture to say hey, let’s get it to number 1 is not normally something I do at all or feel comfortable with, but it’s just like thinking yo fam, this is bigger than you, you know? These are opportunities for a producer that nobody has heard of before, and you have just got to lose ego for a second, this is a big win for everybody, for all of us involved, the culture as well you know."

Ghetts also admitted he battles with self-doubt with every new release he puts out.

He said: "When it’s an album, it’s like boy, that’s another chapter in the autobiography you know what I’m saying? In an extensive catalogue as well, you know people are going to compare it to your previous work, so it’s like ‘yo, do I still have it in me?’"

While the 'Proud Family' star admitted he felt "blessed" to be able to make a record that is so "positive" in such troubling times in the world.

On the "pure energy" of the LP, he added: "I feel blessed, and we made the album from a positive mindset as well. Everybody involved, we really kept the energy pure, and I feel like people can see that from the artists there and feel like these people deserve it man. Because it was just pure, there was so much negativity going on within the world, and we just came together and were like you know what? Let’s just be positive about what we’re doing."

Listen to the full interview on demand on Apple Music 1 now.