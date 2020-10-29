Ghetts has helped launched PUMA's Suede Music Studio for up and coming talent.

The Grime star opened the creative space in London's Ladbroke Grove, which pays homage to the sports brand's iconic PUMA Suede shoe, and was built in partnership with Spotify.

The studio is available amid the COVID-19 pandemic to new artists requiring a space to make music.

To coincide with the opening on the studio, the 36-year-old rapper - who counts Drake as a fan - recorded the track 'Newham' with two emerging black artists from his hometown, Myers and Villz, and has vowed to help people from his area make "waves" in the music industry.

The MC said: "We’re three generations of Newham and our perspectives may differ but that’s what we want to get across on this track. It’s a beautiful moment and to have the opportunity to unite on a track like this is special. It’s important to see other people winning from where we’re from, because that seemed so far away at one point. We have the power to inspire people and I can only hope I inspire the next generation of talent making waves in the music industry, like I did.”

The Suede Music Studio has teamed up with the streaming service to offer inspiring musicians, including those on Spotify’s Who We Be playlist, the chance to work in the space over the next six months.

Ruth How, Head of Marketing PUMA UK, Ireland, Benelux, said: “Staying true to the ethos of PUMA’s cult classic Suede shoe as it relaunches this week, we’re excited to announce Suede Music. Exploring the music and street culture scene to establish the game changers of today, we’re lucky to get the chance to align with these new icons and voices.”

Rakesh Patel, Head of Sales, Spotify, added: “PUMA is a brand that continues to be relevant with our audience. Our recent Culture is Next report reveals that 78% of millennials and Gen Zs believe that music allows people to connect with each other and other cultures and so with the Suede shoe having an incredible musical and cultural story of influence, we were immediately excited by the campaign. Over the next six months, we’ll see some seriously talented artists and friends of Spotify championing Suede Music by PUMA with their own curated playlists, showcasing who has inspired them over the past and today."

Suede Music is part of PUMA’s legacy #ForAllTime, a nod back to the heritage, moments, people and cities that curated the PUMA Suede to be a timeless classic.

The new collection of PUMA Suede Classics, a throwback to its 1968 creation, drop on JD, ASOS and www.eu.puma.com/uk/en/home from November 4 and are priced at £65.