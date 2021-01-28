Ghetts' new album features the likes of Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Skepta.

The Grime megastar - who counts Drake as a fan - has announced his star-studded follow-up to 2018's ‘Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament’, 'Conflict of Interest'.

'Afterglow' singer Ed has returned a favour after Ghetts appeared on 'Drown Me Out' on his 2011 LP 'No. 5 Collaborations Project'.

The Grammy-winner features on the album's track '10,000 Tears'.

Emeli Sande appears on 'Sonya' and Skepta is on the track 'IC3'.

The likes of BBC Music Sound of 2021 winner Pa Salieu, Giggs, Dave, Jaykae and Wretch 32 also contributed to the 16-track LP.

So far, the lead single, ‘Skengman’, featuring Stormzy has been released.

Ghetts previously collaborated with Stormzy in 2017 on 'Bad Boys' and spoke about what it was like having his support.

He said: "Yeah man, it's a lot of love man. The hard work is paying off, it feels good ... It's kind of surreal. I don't really get to live outside of the moment. But you do get those moments where it's like wow - you never think they know who you are and it's just kind of a reminder. Wow - this person knows who I am and is familiar with my music and loves it!"

'Conflict of Interest' is released on February 19.

The track-listing for 'Conflict of Interest' is:

1. 'Fine Wine'

2. 'Mozambique' (feat. Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly)

3. 'Fire and Brimstone'

4. 'Hop Out'

5. 'IC3' (feat. Skepta)

6. 'Autobiography'

7. 'Good Hearts' (feat. Aida Lae)

8. 'Dead To Me'

9. '10,000 Tears' (feat. Ed Sheeran)

10. 'Sonya' (feat. Emeli Sandé)

11. 'Proud Family'

12. 'Skengman' (feat. Stormzy)

13. 'No Mercy' (feat. Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee)

14. 'Crud' (feat. Giggs)

15. 'Squeeze' (feat. Miraa May)

16. 'Little Bo Peep' (feat. Dave, Hamzaa & Wretch 32)