Geri Horner always wears all white because it looks like "you've made an effort when you haven't".

The Spice Girl was known for her wild outfit choices in the 90s - including the world famous Union Jack tea towel dress she wore to the 1997 BRITs - but these days Ginger Spice's uniform consists of various shades of the neutral colour because it's "one less thing to think about".

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the 48-year-old mother-of-two - who has Bluebell, 14, with Sacha Gervasi and Montague, three, with husband Christian Horner - said: “My wardrobe is like looking at the French Alps - a vast expanse of white.

“I have gone through stages of wearing all black but then I just thought, well, I quite like cream and white.

“Then I started buying more and more of it, and if you start buying something in any one colour, it becomes one less thing to think about. I really recommend it to anyone - it's really easy.

“Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

“It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't.”

Asked if she has a big dry cleaning bill, she surprisingly said: "It's not so bad."

Meanwhile, the 'Bag It Up' hitmaker previously revealed she takes fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking about dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Geri said: "When – like now – I feel powerless, the Queen reminds me that I can still decide to put a smile on my face, to brush my hair and put on a fabulous dress. It might sound shallow but ... isn’t that the power of clothes? I know that when I put on something stylish, it instantly gives me a lift. Fashion can generate a sense of optimism, and Her Majesty, in her vibrant palette of purples, oranges, greens and pinks, has always recognised that."

And Geri is determined to mimic both the royal's "stoic determination" and her fashionable outfit choices.

She explained: "Sometimes there is ugliness in the world that we cannot control, but we can control how we respond to it. Of course, I’m human, with fears, and the occasional urge to cry out, 'What about me?!' But over the years I’ve learned that, when I act better than I feel, I eventually do feel better. The Queen embodies that stoic determination: she’s an icon of strength – the ultimate symbol of girl power.

"So if you’re struggling to adapt to our new reality, and our dramatically altered way of life, ask yourself: What would the Queen do? For me, the answer is to act with courage and kindness. And if possible, to do it wearing pearls."