Geri Horner's favourite memory from her time with the Spice Girls involves eating a baked potato for lunch.

The 48-year-old singer achieved huge success as a member of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers in the 90s, but despite having toured the world and performed at the 2012 London Olympics, Geri says her favourite memories involve munching on jacket potatoes loaded up with baked beans.

When asked about her favourite memory, Geri explained: ''It's not quite an object but it is food. It's a baked potato with beans on it.

''It was our go-to food. So when I think of sitting across the table with the girls it's with a jacket potato and baked beans. As soon as I mentioned it, it brought back memories.''

And her fellow bandmate Mel C added: ''It reminds me of lunchtimes when we were rehearsing, way before the world knew who the Spice Girls were. And I remember we were trying to be healthy, so we would have jacket potatoes with no butter.''

Mel and Geri do have some more exciting memories from their time with the band - who also included Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham - as they also recalled invading the stage at a Blur gig at the London Astoria, which ultimately got them kicked out by security.

During their chat on BBC Radio 2's 'Sounds Of The 90s' show, Geri said: ''We were like, 'Oh, let's go backstage. Maybe we can just dance on the stage and mosh with Damon Albarn. Maybe we could share the spotlight with Damon'.

''We were about 10 centimetres away from the spotlight, sharing it with Damon. And then suddenly this big arm scoops the pair of us... and we get dragged into the shadows by the security guard going, 'I do not think so'.''

And Mel explained: ''We saw Damon at the after-party and he said if he knew it was us, he would have let us stay on.''