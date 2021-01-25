Geri Horner says clothes are like Batman's Batsuit, they instantly make you feel "a little more brave".

The Spice Girl took to the sewing machine to recreate the classic white Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1964 for her latest episode of her YouTube series, 'Rainbow Woman'.

During the 12th instalment titled 'The Right Fit', Ginger Spice discussed the "power of clothes" and how she often made her own pieces in the girl group.

On the late Hollywood icon being one of her "go-to" fashion muses, Geri said: “I’ve always loved the power of clothes. Real style never goes out of fashion. It’s timeless I love Audrey Hepburn. She’s my go-to. There’s something about her that is effortless.”

The 48-year-old singer - whose most famous look as a Spice Girl is still to this day her Union Jack tea towel dress worn to the 1997 BRITs - also shared how when she first left the 'Viva Forever' group in 1998, she used clothes to boost her self-confidence.

She said: “It’s funny how clothes change the way people think you’re going to be.

“When I first left the Spice Girls, people were expecting to meet a six-foot tall drag queen. You know, like RuPaul. I actually deem clothes as almost your Batman suit. You put that on and suddenly you feel a little more brave.”

Geri explained that as someone who has been both "very thin and curvy", she wants to wear clothes that give you room to eat and also make you look "like a million dollars".

She said: "Because I’ve been all shapes and sizes, I understand a woman’s body. I’ve sometimes been very thin and curvy … I like to make clothes that you can eat in but then also feel like a million dollars and a queen.”

Elsewhere, the 'Bag It Up' hitmaker confessed that her sewing is "a bit wobbly”, while she recalled the time her DIY tie-dye vest almost fell to pieces during their first TV appearance as a band.

Geri added: “I’ve always made my own clothes. I’ve taken old outfits from the past and re-jigged it. I did that for the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ video. That is a trapeze outfit on backwards.

“The first time we were on television, I wore an outfit that I’d made myself. I wore this tie-dye kind of flared vest outfit. It was very stretchy and giving but my sewing is a bit wobbly, and I remember as I was performing it was coming apart.”

