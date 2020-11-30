Geri Horner is auctioning off the Union Jack leotard she wore in the ‘Wannabe’ music video for charity.

The 48-year-old singer has teamed up with auction house Sotheby’s to put the iconic outfit - which was worn in the music video for the hit Spice Girls single - up for auction during a special charity event that will support the people of Beirut, Lebanon, who were affected by the tragic blast that took place in the city on August 4.

The auction, titled ‘To Beirut with Love’, is in collaboration with charity organisations Creatives For Lebanon and Art For Beirut, and will be open for bidding between December 7 and 15.

Proceeds from the sales will be shared among five charities - Nusaned, Beit El Baraka, Baytna Baytak, Al Fanar, and House of Christmas.

Alongside Geri’s sequin Union Jack leotard, an Elie Saab dress worn by Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet, a bracelet by artist Damien Hirst, Mick Jagger's jacket from his 2017 European tour, and a matador-inspired costume from Madonna, are also set to go under the hammer.

Edward Gibbs, Sotheby's chairman for the Middle East, said in a statement: "The explosion in the Port of Beirut this summer sent shockwaves through the city and the world, impacting every sector of society in Lebanon with countless tales of loss, damage and displacement. Sotheby's has come together with our partners to host the auction 'To Beirut with Love' to provide much-needed relief and funds to aid the healing process.”

It’s not yet been estimated how much Geri’s leotard will sell for, but bidders can start staking their claim on items from Saturday (07.12.20).