Music star Geri Horner has revealed via Instagram that she's adopted a pony.
The 47-year-old pop star - who is married to Formula One boss Christian Horner - has revealed via Instagram that she's adopted a rescue pony called Zebi.
Alongside a photograph of herself and Zebi, Geri - who has Bluebell, 14, with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi and Montague, three, with Christian - wrote: ''Hello ! This is zebi. - very friendly. ( He's a rescue pony - we've adopted him. ) [loveheart emoji] (sic)''
Geri has one million followers on Instagram, and often uses the photo-sharing platform to express her love for animals.
She's also happy to give fans a behind-the-scenes insight into her family life via Instagram.
Despite this, Geri - who married Christian in 2015 - previously confessed that tying the knot was one of the scariest things she's ever done.
Asked about the bravest thing she's done, she said: ''It's between getting married and having a baby. The bravest things are the most beautiful.
''When I do something that's out of my comfort zone, I feel fantastic. I'm afraid all the time, but I say a prayer and become brave. It doesn't mean I'm not scared.''
The 'Wannabe' hitmaker also discussed the challenge of finding a balance as a working mother.
Geri - who was part of the Spice Girls' reunion tour in 2019 - said: ''OK, as any working mother we're making decisions, we're all choosing. Here's an example: this morning, I'm meant to be getting ready, training for the tour. I got a call from the trainer.
''I said, 'Look, I've got a photoshoot, I'm busy,' but I knew I had a window. He said, 'Do you want me to come?' And I said no. I got up early.
''Monty was in his overalls, I put my yellow overalls on and I was out with the tractor with him. He's my workout. Go and run around with my child - to me, that's far more precious and important.''
