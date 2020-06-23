Gerard Butler is to play the role of CIA operative in new action movie 'Kandahar'.
Gerard Butler is to star in new action film 'Kandahar'.
The 50-year-old actor has joined the cast for the movie, which is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh.
Waugh will adapt from a screenplay he penned alongside ex-military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.
Gerard is playing the role of Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative stationed in the Middle East. When an intelligence leak exposes his secret mission, Harris and his translator must fight through the desert to reach their extraction point of Kandahar, Afghanistan.
The 'Olympus Has Fallen' star is serving as a producer on the flick with Alan Siegel for his G-BASE banner. The pair will be joined by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Films and Christian Mercuri for Capstone Group.
The motion picture is set to be filmed in the Middle East and will launch sales at the Cannes virtual event.
Butler, Waugh and Iwanyk recently teamed up on disaster thriller 'Greenland', which is slated for release in August.
Iwanyk said: ''We are so thrilled to be able to bring the Greenland band back together again. Mitch's script has always been a jewel in our slate, and to have this team bring it to life is a dream come true.''
Mercuri added: ''It's rare to find the combination of such undeniable talent like we have on Kandahar with Gerard, Alan, Ric and Basil.
''Add in an amazing action script and you have a feature film that sets the bar very high. I am delighted to work with the whole Kandahar team and to bring this film to the marketplace.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
Despite a number of exhilarating surfing sequences, the interesting true story of surf legend Jay...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
When surfing legend Frosty Hesson pulled a drowning 8-year-old boy out of the water while...